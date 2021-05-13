Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.61 million.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.50.

AXON traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.35. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,053. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,474,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

