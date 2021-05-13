Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 25,000 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.39. 1,114,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axonics by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.