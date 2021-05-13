Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 7,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,248.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,172. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

