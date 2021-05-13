Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Matthew Ferguson Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Matthew Ferguson acquired 1,300 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $14,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $14,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

