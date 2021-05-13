B. Riley Weighs in on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

