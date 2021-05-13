Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $7.29

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.61. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 4,622 shares.

Several research firms have commented on BW. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $698.16 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 239,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

