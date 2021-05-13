Bally’s Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

