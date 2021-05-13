Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 47,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $358.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

