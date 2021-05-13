Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 619,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,047,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $357.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.