Bank of America Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

