Bank of America Downgrades Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Neutral

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.50. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

