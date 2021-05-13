Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.19. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.