Barclays Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KOD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.57. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

