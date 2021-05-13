Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

