Bata (BTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Bata has a market cap of $123,789.81 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.48 or 0.00629193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is bata.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

