Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,073. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

