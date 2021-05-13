Beazley’s (BEZ) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 432.50 ($5.65).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 311.70 ($4.07) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04).

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

