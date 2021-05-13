Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €179.71 ($211.43).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €151.90 ($178.71) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €165.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.80.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.