Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,435 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $752,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE BDX traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.