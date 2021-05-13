BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.56.

BGNE opened at $312.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.44. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $155.16 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,109 shares of company stock worth $4,341,386. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.