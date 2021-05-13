Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLPH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 92,094 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

