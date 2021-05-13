Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79). Approximately 83,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 342,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.49. The company has a market cap of £392.04 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other Benchmark news, insider Yngve Myhre bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

