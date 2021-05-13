Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $750,969.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $750,969.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 102,033,892 coins and its circulating supply is 32,382,925 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

