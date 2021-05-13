Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 55,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 681,912 shares.The stock last traded at $42.68 and had previously closed at $45.62.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.