BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.10. 115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, saving, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts.

