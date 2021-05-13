Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,540 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,370 ($44.03).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,237.99 ($42.30) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.