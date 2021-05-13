Berenberg Bank Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 850

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barratt Developments to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 764.38 ($9.99).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 753.20 ($9.84) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 774.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 688.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

