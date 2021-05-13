Berenberg Bank Lowers UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) to Hold

UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 880 ($11.50). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDG Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 945.60 ($12.35).

UDG stock opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.31) on Wednesday. UDG Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 832.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 790.32.

In other news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

