Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.41 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

