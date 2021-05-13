Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.33. 37,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,214. The firm has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.