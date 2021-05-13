Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.94. 407,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock worth $306,539,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

