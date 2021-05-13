Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCLT. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

