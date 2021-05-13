Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $53.91. 1,054,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,729,977. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

