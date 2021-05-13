Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 24102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,238,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 807,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,800.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

