Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Brian A. Tilzer Sells 3,220 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

