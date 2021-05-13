Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 168,279 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 168,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 53,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

