Better Money Decisions LLC Buys Shares of 579 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,620. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

