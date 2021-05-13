Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $136,000 in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 199,018 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,875,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 346,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 106,968 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

