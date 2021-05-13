Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.78. 105,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

