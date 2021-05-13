Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 333,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.