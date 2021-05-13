Better Money Decisions LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

