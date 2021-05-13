Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 73,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $33.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $55,152.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

