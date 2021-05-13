Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 5,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,196,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 45,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,297.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

