BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.59

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 3331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

