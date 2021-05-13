BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,540. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $76.63.

BCAB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

