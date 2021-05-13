BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Buys $474,000.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,560.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 703,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

