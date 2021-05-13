BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller Sells 6,709 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.60 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.