Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 1,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,811. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68.

BVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

