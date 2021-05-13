Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $4.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 83368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $710.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

