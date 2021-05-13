BitBall (BTB) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $848,542.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,730.23 or 0.99650443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.23 or 0.00216525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

